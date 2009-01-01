Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Spark and adjustment problem '99 GP1200s #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Land of Oz Age 52 Posts 6 Spark and adjustment problem '99 GP1200s Hello, I have 2 of the same models. I was riding and everything was working OK, kinda. Both skis are bogging off idle with carbs refreshed but work OK until about 3/4 throttle. When you open up the the last 1/4ish, you can feel them fall off. I know I need to check filters, etc for unrestricted flow, but would you try to open high speed jets a 1/4 turn first? How would you proceed there?



The most pressing issue is I was riding one of them this weekend and it was "OK" except for issue above. I shut it off after riding a bit but when I went to restart it, I got a "blap", it fired and immediately shut off. We could not get it to stay running. Since both look the same it is hard keeping them straight and my kid uses them the most and had mentioned strange dying issue occasionally but he knows nothing about motors yet. I figured "start with easy" so we swapped batteries even though it was cranking fast and battery seemed fine, but I wanted to make sure it hadn't dropped a cell and was low on voltage.....that wasn't it. When it got dark, I got out my spark gap tester adjusted it out to 3-4mm and cranked engine, blap, there was spark for a second then lost it. Every time there is spark on the tester, it tries to fire. I thought CDI so we swapped it with the working ski....no change and other ski ran on that CDI.



My son keeps them at his place a couple hours away, so I can't put a volt meter on it right now and am wondering if anyone has prior experience with similar issue. I'm now leaning to stator and will drag out my OE repair manual when I can get down there and can test it. Is it necessary to pull motor to swap the stators? Any help would be AWESOME!

