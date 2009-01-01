Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Freshly Rebuilt 62t 701 Drop in Ready #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Dawsonville, GA Age 24 Posts 101 Freshly Rebuilt 62t 701 Drop in Ready For sale is a Yamaha 701 out of my Wave Blaster. Add your exhaust pipe and it is ready to drop in. Totally rebuilt a season ago, only rode about 5 times since. 760 cases and intake, 62t 701 cylinder 0.25mm over, 61x blaster length electronics. Asking $2000 obo. Located in Dawsonville, GA, about an hour north of Atlanta. Can be taken to the next Pro Watercross race in Florida or Powerboat National race in Branson. More details are listed below:

New oem Yamaha crankshaft (have receipt)

New oem gaskets, crank seals, wrist pin bearings

New 0.25mm over Prox pistons

Hard to find 0 0 62t cylinders bored by Paul at LPW, 0 0 means sleeve/port matching is spot on

ADA girdled head, 35cc domes, new o rings

Boyesen dual stage carbon fiber reeds

760 intake and 44mm carbs, new Mikuni rebuild kits, choke delete, primer fittings installed, jetted for TNT chamber

Riva flame arrestors and water covers

New ADA billet couplers and damper

760 cases

Original Waveblaster 61x ebox and electronics, flywheel, starter etc

MSD Enhancer





