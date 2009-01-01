|
Freshly Rebuilt 62t 701 Drop in Ready
For sale is a Yamaha 701 out of my Wave Blaster. Add your exhaust pipe and it is ready to drop in. Totally rebuilt a season ago, only rode about 5 times since. 760 cases and intake, 62t 701 cylinder 0.25mm over, 61x blaster length electronics. Asking $2000 obo. Located in Dawsonville, GA, about an hour north of Atlanta. Can be taken to the next Pro Watercross race in Florida or Powerboat National race in Branson. More details are listed below:
New oem Yamaha crankshaft (have receipt)
New oem gaskets, crank seals, wrist pin bearings
New 0.25mm over Prox pistons
Hard to find 0 0 62t cylinders bored by Paul at LPW, 0 0 means sleeve/port matching is spot on
ADA girdled head, 35cc domes, new o rings
Boyesen dual stage carbon fiber reeds
760 intake and 44mm carbs, new Mikuni rebuild kits, choke delete, primer fittings installed, jetted for TNT chamber
Riva flame arrestors and water covers
New ADA billet couplers and damper
760 cases
Original Waveblaster 61x ebox and electronics, flywheel, starter etc
MSD Enhancer
