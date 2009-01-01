Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki SXR engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location vaudreuil Posts 35 Kawasaki SXR engine Kawasaki engine not complet,

1500$



I have what you see on the pictures, I also have the bolts, the exhaust , I will put the pictures of that tonight,



the crank is NEW , you need one sleeve 2 pistons and the gasket to finish the engine,



The best way to get a hold of me, is by phone 514 808 5746, you can give me your phone number and I will call you back









I willIMG_8278.JPGAttachment 561125IMG_8278.JPGIMG_8274.JPGIMG_8281.JPGIMG_8275.JPGIMG_8277.JPG add more pictures



JVAHE2051.JPGMICPE7162.JPGTYWZE4117.JPG Last edited by pioui1; Today at 12:09 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules