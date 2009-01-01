|
Kawasaki SXR engine
Kawasaki engine not complet,
1500$
I have what you see on the pictures, I also have the bolts, the exhaust , I will put the pictures of that tonight,
the crank is NEW , you need one sleeve 2 pistons and the gasket to finish the engine,
The best way to get a hold of me, is by phone 514 808 5746, you can give me your phone number and I will call you back
I will add more pictures
JVAHE2051.JPGMICPE7162.JPGTYWZE4117.JPG
