 Kawasaki SXR engine
    Kawasaki SXR engine

    Kawasaki engine not complet,
    1500$

    I have what you see on the pictures, I also have the bolts, the exhaust , I will put the pictures of that tonight,

    the crank is NEW , you need one sleeve 2 pistons and the gasket to finish the engine,

    The best way to get a hold of me, is by phone 514 808 5746, you can give me your phone number and I will call you back




    I will add more pictures

    JVAHE2051.JPGMICPE7162.JPGTYWZE4117.JPG
