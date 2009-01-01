Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: '95 WaveRunner RA1100 - High Idle / Full Throttle on land #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location Canada Age 35 Posts 6 '95 WaveRunner RA1100 - High Idle / Full Throttle on land Hi everyone, i've tried searching for a bit but haven't found a good similar situation so going to post it here.



Have a 95 waverunner with the 1100 triple cylinder engine. Around 120 hours and never had any engine issues or have torn anything apart on the engine. Every winter i put fuel stabalizer in and use the fogging oil in the carbs/cylinders to prep it for the winter months.



Yesterday I took them out and de-winterized (fresh premium fuel, checks the plugs etc) and upon first fire up the RPM went crazy high right away and i killed the engine with the stop switch. Tried it 3 more times quickly in my garage and same issue.



We took them to the lake to see if running it would change anything. So same thing but now under load the engine feels like the throttle is being pulled a bit. Just starting and running the engine on the water gets the ski up to 70 km/hr without touching the throttle at all.



Interesting thing is i can still pull the throttle and feel the power of the ski like normal. The kill switch works everytime so I was able to start/stop the engine to safely get myself back to the dock and boat trailer.



I've checked the idle screw and pulled it out as much as i can but the connection to the carbs (where the cable connects) wont go further back and rest on the idle screw. Looking down the carbs at 'idle' i can see they are still slightly open and not totally flat (i assume they should be flat?)



tonight i'm going to pull off the throttle cable completely and see if its hopefully just a simple throttle cable issue as this summer i'm not prepared to spend money tracking down a possible air leak issue



I've read about air leaks and that the kill switch doesnt work and they have to do other tricks to kill the engine. Does my situation sound similar or because i can kill the engine with the stop switch could i be safe?



Would love to hear peoples thoughts? #2 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2002 Location Lake Conroe (Montgomery,) Texas Age 56 Posts 583 Re: '95 WaveRunner RA1100 - High Idle / Full Throttle on land Yes. Throttle cable.



At first I thought that you had an air leak but after reading your entire thread, I think that you've got some type of throttle cable binding issue.



Disconnect the throttle cable at the carb and I'm sure the carburetor butterflies will close down against the idle speed screw. If you then start the engine, you'll get normal rpm. 1994 Waveraider , 1997 GP1200

2 X 1996 Sea Doo XP (sold) ​2013 VXR ​2012 VXS 2019 GP 1800 R



