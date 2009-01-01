Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Intermittent spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Georgia Age 47 Posts 2 Intermittent spark Good afternoon my fellow PWCers . So I had this problem before with my 587 not starting all the time with intermittent spark I replaced the MPEM a few years ago with good results. Now Im having the same problem again. But I noticed that if I touch the 5 AM fuse on the MPEm it will start. If anyone could help me determine what the real problem is or if the MPEM is bad. Please let me know thank you all so much as you helped in the past and I hope in the future. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location North Georgia Age 47 Posts 2 Re: Intermittent spark Here’s an update I’ve learned that if I wedge the five amp fuse off to the side a little bit it will start every time. Again any help will be grateful thanks. Could the mpem be bad?? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

