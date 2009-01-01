Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2000 Yamaha XL 1200 jet pump ...HELP !!! #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Age 50 Posts 662 2000 Yamaha XL 1200 jet pump ...HELP !!! Hello all...I have seen some posts about getting this jet pump off..But still have questions... I have removed the reverse bucket ? nozzle assembly. I removed the 5 bolts holding the wear ring onto the ..."Transome"?... I have it wiggling slightly.. My question is, this should now just pull straight off along with the shaft correct? I want to make sure nothing else is holding this on.. it should just be the splines on the drive shaft correct? The reason I am trying to take the wear ring off is because I thing it is binded and I didn't think the pump and impeller would come out because it is wedged into the wear ring...I am 85% sure the wear ring needs replacing...So I figured I would remove the wear ring assembly and take a grinding wheel to cut wear ring housing to relieve the tightness and that would be easier to disassemble the unit on the bench... Any help with removing the pump would be great!!! I am working on this thing for a friend of mine... whose wife won't let him spend money on it....lol I owe him a favor and have better tools than he does...

If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,146 Re: 2000 Yamaha XL 1200 jet pump ...HELP !!! I have had to remove the ride plates so i can tap some wedging tools in to "pry" the pieces apart before. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules