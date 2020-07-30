 Kawasaki 750 Parts
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 01:52 AM #1
    rhugo21
    rhugo21 is offline
    Top Dog rhugo21's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Hermosa Beach, CA
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,492

    Kawasaki 750 Parts

    Kawasaki 750 motor w/ Ebox. Out of a 1992 750ss 170/173 compression. Ebox has a broken plastic fitting but will include a new one with purchase. Everything works perfect. Comes as pictured. $750

    Locked up Kawasaki 750 dual carb motor $150. Comes as pictured w/ stator.

    AC Racing Aluminum 750/800 Pole w/ Steering plate, bars, jettrim pad. Needs a snapped bolt taken out of steering cable holder. No cracks or damage. Have a pole spring for it too $350

    New Lanyard and start stop Faceplate SOLD

    750sx Pole Bolt $30

    750sx Hood latch. Missing one side backing plate $25

    Ocean Pro Racing 750sx Racing Ride Plate SOLD

    750sx Gas cap Cover SOLD

    Keihin Dual Carb setup. Crust dawg special $50

    Willing to ship everything besides pole and motor. Located in Hermosa Beach CA 90254

    Prices plus shipping for everything else















    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Oside Crew





    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:59 AM #2
    rhugo21
    rhugo21 is offline
    Top Dog rhugo21's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Hermosa Beach, CA
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,492

    Re: Kawasaki 750 Parts




















    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Oside Crew





    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:00 AM #3
    rhugo21
    rhugo21 is offline
    Top Dog rhugo21's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Hermosa Beach, CA
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,492

    Re: Kawasaki 750 Parts




    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Oside Crew





    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:02 AM #4
    rhugo21
    rhugo21 is offline
    Top Dog rhugo21's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Hermosa Beach, CA
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,492

    Re: Kawasaki 750 Parts

    Also have a Kawasaki 750 ss purple front storage lid, seal and bracket plus hardware. $50


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Oside Crew





    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 