Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Kawasaki 750 Parts #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Hermosa Beach, CA Age 28 Posts 1,492 Kawasaki 750 Parts Kawasaki 750 motor w/ Ebox. Out of a 1992 750ss 170/173 compression. Ebox has a broken plastic fitting but will include a new one with purchase. Everything works perfect. Comes as pictured. $750



Locked up Kawasaki 750 dual carb motor $150. Comes as pictured w/ stator.



AC Racing Aluminum 750/800 Pole w/ Steering plate, bars, jettrim pad. Needs a snapped bolt taken out of steering cable holder. No cracks or damage. Have a pole spring for it too $350



New Lanyard and start stop Faceplate SOLD



750sx Pole Bolt $30



750sx Hood latch. Missing one side backing plate $25



Ocean Pro Racing 750sx Racing Ride Plate SOLD



750sx Gas cap Cover SOLD



Keihin Dual Carb setup. Crust dawg special $50



Willing to ship everything besides pole and motor. Located in Hermosa Beach CA 90254



Prices plus shipping for everything else































#4 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Hermosa Beach, CA Age 28 Posts 1,492 Re: Kawasaki 750 Parts Also have a Kawasaki 750 ss purple front storage lid, seal and bracket plus hardware. $50





