My question is on the check valves in the carb. I have noticed that an oem Mikuni carb rebuild kit the check valves have a marking on them to indicate which way to put them do to a slight concave on them. Aftermarket rebuild kits do not have this marking so does that mean that the concave is not important? OR these aftermarket rebuild kits will never work? Or should i just shut up and spend the money on the authentic rebuild kits haha. Every carb I've ever rebuilt I never replaced them so Any help is much appreciated.