Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mikuni sbn 44 rebuild #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2011 Location Santa Maria, CA Age 30 Posts 365 Mikuni sbn 44 rebuild My question is on the check valves in the carb. I have noticed that an oem Mikuni carb rebuild kit the check valves have a marking on them to indicate which way to put them do to a slight concave on them. Aftermarket rebuild kits do not have this marking so does that mean that the concave is not important? OR these aftermarket rebuild kits will never work? Or should i just shut up and spend the money on the authentic rebuild kits haha. Every carb I've ever rebuilt I never replaced them so Any help is much appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules