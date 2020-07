Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Polaris 750 SL Ebox issues - 1994 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 376 Polaris 750 SL Ebox issues - 1994 need help with ebox wiring...



please look at pictures



where does the red/purple wire (jumper wire) attached, and what wires attach to the reset button.



no luck getting this ski to start using the proper starting procedure but ski is turning over when we hot wire and or jump the starter replay with screw driver....

IMG_4253.jpgIMG_4254.jpgIMG_4255.jpg



we are in the garage now installing the motor and the rest of the ski so if you have info to help pls call or text 717-773-0247

