Chester08 is a scam
I've bin in search of a factory b pipe head pipe for a few months I randomly got a PM from a user Chester08. Said email my buddy he has one. So I email him. I get a response says to text him. So I did I ask for prices and pictures he sends pictures says everything thing is good then I ask for another picture of the I'd stamp he sends one. But had a different back ground. Then I do a google image search every picture he send was on there. Something didnt seem right from the beginning. But I knew then I wasnt interested please be careful not to fall for this crap.
