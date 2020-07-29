Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Chester08 is a scam #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 27 Posts 362 Chester08 is a scam I've bin in search of a factory b pipe head pipe for a few months I randomly got a PM from a user Chester08. Said email my buddy he has one. So I email him. I get a response says to text him. So I did I ask for prices and pictures he sends pictures says everything thing is good then I ask for another picture of the I'd stamp he sends one. But had a different back ground. Then I do a google image search every picture he send was on there. Something didnt seem right from the beginning. But I knew then I wasnt interested please be careful not to fall for this crap. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 27 Posts 362 Re: Chester08 is a scam Screenshot_20200729-132927_Messages.jpgScreenshot_20200729-132933_Messages.jpgScreenshot_20200729-132939_Messages.jpgScreenshot_20200729-132944_Messages.jpg #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 27 Posts 362 Re: Chester08 is a scam Screenshot_20200729-143059_Samsung Internet.jpgScreenshot_20200729-143144_Gmail.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

