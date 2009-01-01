Hey all,
New to the site and forum.From Long Island and do mostly saltwater riding in the ocean.
Im building an 87 650sx high compression engine and am looking for an aftermarket pipe like coffmans or factory not sure about west coast or pjs.
Also an 44/46 intake manifold.If someone out there looking to sell parts I can always use them.Riding in saltwater is very unforgiving no matter how good you take care of the stuff it doesnt last or looks like it has a ton of mileage.
Hit me up and we can work something out.My son and I ride primarily stand ups and own 2-87s and an 89
Thanks and look forward to hearing back.
Looch