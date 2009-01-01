Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650sx aftermarket parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Long Island N.Y. Age 45 Posts 2 Kawasaki 650sx aftermarket parts Hey all,

New to the site and forum.From Long Island and do mostly saltwater riding in the ocean.

Im building an 87 650sx high compression engine and am looking for an aftermarket pipe like coffmans or factory not sure about west coast or pjs.

Also an 44/46 intake manifold.If someone out there looking to sell parts I can always use them.Riding in saltwater is very unforgiving no matter how good you take care of the stuff it doesnt last or looks like it has a ton of mileage.

Hit me up and we can work something out.My son and I ride primarily stand ups and own 2-87s and an 89

Thanks and look forward to hearing back.

