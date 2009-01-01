|
|
-
Kawasaki 650sx aftermarket parts
Hey all,
New to the site and forum.From Long Island and do mostly saltwater riding in the ocean.
Im building an 87 650sx high compression engine and am looking for an aftermarket pipe like coffmans or factory not sure about west coast or pjs.
Also an 44/46 intake manifold.If someone out there looking to sell parts I can always use them.Riding in saltwater is very unforgiving no matter how good you take care of the stuff it doesnt last or looks like it has a ton of mileage.
Hit me up and we can work something out.My son and I ride primarily stand ups and own 2-87s and an 89
Thanks and look forward to hearing back.
Looch
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules