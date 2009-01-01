Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 787 Oil in cylinder, causing a hydrolock like condition randomly, what caused that? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2004 Location Portland/Mt Hood Oregon Posts 242 787 Oil in cylinder, causing a hydrolock like condition randomly, what caused that? Has anyone seen that before?



There was quite a bit of 2 stroke oil inside the cylinder, to the point it would not even crank.



I pulled the plugs, put the cables on the IGN box and a clean towel over the cylinders to catch any fuel while cranking, and the towel was then Soaked with oil above the plug holes! More predominantly towards the rear cylinder if that is at all relevant.



Cycled it quite a few times and oil finally quite coming out.



Smoked like crazy initially...obviously, but then seemed to clean up and looked completely normal low amount of typical 2stroke while riding out to a remote camping spot.



Has anyone experienced that before?



Is there a common issue or failure with a part that would very typically cause that?



The oiler assembly all looked operational, and has never given any indication of foul play.



I have two identical 99 SPX units on the same trailer, one did this the other is fine if the issue was possibly heat related and oil being pushed into the engine somehow.



Is there a check valve or something similar that might be able to allow this condition to manifest? Perhaps a misrouted hose? Some factor to check and verify is operating or positioned correctly?



How does the ~1/4" ID line that runs into and out of the engine operate? Is that at all suspect?



The unit is not used quite as frequently as the other recently, is time a factor at all? It was a particularly warm day, but I have been running X4s on warm days for a long time and never seen or read about this before.



Anyone have some ideas from past experience with something similar on a 787 engine?

What are the typical ways oil could build up inside the engine like that?

And is it probably it would repeat this issue assuming something is not right?



Complete assumption, it is possibly oil injector related at the rotary valve? If it is, is there anything that would be helpful to verify correct operation?

