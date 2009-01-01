 Sand in engine
Thread: Sand in engine

  Today, 12:55 AM
    FancyMonkey
    FancyMonkey is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    5

    Sand in engine

    This is a Honda Aquatrax Turbo. How does sand and salt get into this area. I was told it has to be sabotage, but I know that is not true. Any ideas? Thank you.

  Today, 01:22 AM
    FancyMonkey
    FancyMonkey is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    5

    Re: Sand in engine

    Also, it is a 2004, if that helps at all.
