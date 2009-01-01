|
|
-
06 f12x problem any help appreciated
my 06 f12x g scape honda when accelerating starts to back fire/ misfire and hits the rev limiter. can'tr figure it out . replaced ecm, throttle body with a good used one, waste gate acuator, and solenoid, checked valve clearance, good fuel, I'm at a loss, anybody??????? what about a knock sensor??
