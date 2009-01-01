Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 GTX ran great all day then... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Alberta, Canada Posts 12 2004 GTX ran great all day then... So my non-supercharged 2004 GTX 155 has worked flawless for years. Saturday i had it out for hours with no issues. I went to unload it Sunday and fire it up but got a P1502 code for the TOPS system. I rode one of my other SeaDoos and when i got home tried it again to read the code but it worked fine. Now today i went to go out and it gives me the code again. It comes on before i even start it as soon as i put the lanyard on. Is anyone familiar with this system, the TOPS solenoid clicks when putting on the lanyard so it sounds like it is working but Im st ill getting the code. Any ideas? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Gumbys69 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

