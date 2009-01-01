Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Moving away from wiseco this time #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2009 Location long island NY Age 57 Posts 53 Moving away from wiseco this time Seized top end not sure why. Lean mixture I think. Anyway I rebuilding not using wiseco pistons this time.trying cast pistons instead of forged. Havent got my cylinder back yet but when I do I want to check piston to wall clearance and set ring gap. This is a 87 js550 with cast iron cylinder. Using WSM pistons this time. Is piston to wall clearance .004-.006 good and .010 ring gap. For cast pistons Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) Old man rookie, standupsonly Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

