Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Cost to rebuild a Yamaha MR1 motor? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2014 Location Cottage Grove, MN Posts 315 Cost to rebuild a Yamaha MR1 motor? Curious if this is possible and what it will cost. Are new cam and rod bearings available? New cranks? I'm very mechanically inclined and can rebuild just about anything, but I'm more so trying to grasp the cost of rebuilding one of these motors my self. The motor in question will have rusted cylinder walls and bearing journals. Likely rusted valves and guides as well. It's been filled with water for almost 2 weeks. Again, I'm not afraid of the work, just the cost. I'm new to four-stroke skis. Own:

98' TS1000R

Owned:

94' Montego (my first) sold

95' Daytona sold

95' Daytona parted out

95' Barracuda sold

96' Montego sold

96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold

96' Monte Carlo 900 sold

97' Daytona 1000 clean and beautiful. You will be missed. :'(

97' Daytona 1000 sold

97' Daytona 1000 sold

97' Daytona 1000 sold

97' Daytona 1000 parted out

