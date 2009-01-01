 Factory "B" Pipe (complete) for Kawasaki 750SX with spare parts
    Factory "B" Pipe (complete) for Kawasaki 750SX with spare parts

    I have had this pipe in my garage for over 15 years, its used gently, includes all hardware to mount including new couplers, lord mounts, gaskets and stainless screws, exhaust manifold, head pipe, stinger, waterlines, clamps. I also have used 4 inch and 2 inch coupler and several lord mounts, all 3 water injection screws work as they should, Ready to bolt on and go
    $800 shipped (US only) "mock up motor not included"



    IMG_7213.jpgIMG_7212.jpgIMG_7214.jpgIMG_7215.jpgIMG_7223.jpg
