Premise: interested in a 2003 FX ho cruiser I found on Facebook. Ski sunk almost two weeks ago and engine has sat with water in her.
My technical background: 6+ years of experience working exclusively on tigershark jetskis. I know them better than my family lol I'm also an ase certified tech at a car dealership with a tech degree in automotive science. I know my way around things.
I'm incredibly nervous taking the dive into newer skis as the price of these dwarfs that of any 90s skis including parts. I've gotten in over my head before on sharks when we where talking a few hundred bucks in the hole, not thousands. The ski was pulled out of the lake and keeps throwing low voltage codes according to the owner. Won't turn over but powers up. What am I potentially getting my self into? My parents have an 05' FX ho I've only ever ridden, not worked on, but I absolutely love that ski compared to the sharks as I mostly ride rivers. Thanks for any advice.