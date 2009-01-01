 Need advice, very nervous, 03' FX HO
  Today, 04:10 PM
    Associated98
    Associated98 is offline
    PWCToday Guru Associated98's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Cottage Grove, MN
    Posts
    313

    Need advice, very nervous, 03' FX HO

    Premise: interested in a 2003 FX ho cruiser I found on Facebook. Ski sunk almost two weeks ago and engine has sat with water in her.

    My technical background: 6+ years of experience working exclusively on tigershark jetskis. I know them better than my family lol I'm also an ase certified tech at a car dealership with a tech degree in automotive science. I know my way around things.

    I'm incredibly nervous taking the dive into newer skis as the price of these dwarfs that of any 90s skis including parts. I've gotten in over my head before on sharks when we where talking a few hundred bucks in the hole, not thousands. The ski was pulled out of the lake and keeps throwing low voltage codes according to the owner. Won't turn over but powers up. What am I potentially getting my self into? My parents have an 05' FX ho I've only ever ridden, not worked on, but I absolutely love that ski compared to the sharks as I mostly ride rivers. Thanks for any advice.
  Today, 04:21 PM
    jhan209
    jhan209 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2020
    Location
    CA
    Posts
    2

    Re: Need advice, very nervous, 03' FX HO

    Unless your getting it for pennys on the dollar and can afford new engine, fix electrical issues it seems to be having them I'd say no. Water sitting on engine for weeks is a definite no deal.

    Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk
