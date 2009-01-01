Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Need advice, very nervous, 03' FX HO #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2014 Location Cottage Grove, MN Posts 313 Need advice, very nervous, 03' FX HO Premise: interested in a 2003 FX ho cruiser I found on Facebook. Ski sunk almost two weeks ago and engine has sat with water in her.



My technical background: 6+ years of experience working exclusively on tigershark jetskis. I know them better than my family lol I'm also an ase certified tech at a car dealership with a tech degree in automotive science. I know my way around things.



I'm incredibly nervous taking the dive into newer skis as the price of these dwarfs that of any 90s skis including parts. I've gotten in over my head before on sharks when we where talking a few hundred bucks in the hole, not thousands. The ski was pulled out of the lake and keeps throwing low voltage codes according to the owner. Won't turn over but powers up. What am I potentially getting my self into? My parents have an 05' FX ho I've only ever ridden, not worked on, but I absolutely love that ski compared to the sharks as I mostly ride rivers. Thanks for any advice. Own:

98' TS1000R

Owned:

94' Montego (my first) sold

95' Daytona sold

95' Daytona parted out

95' Barracuda sold

96' Montego sold

96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold

96' Monte Carlo 900 sold

97' Daytona 1000 clean and beautiful. You will be missed. :'(

97' Daytona 1000 sold

97' Daytona 1000 sold

97' Daytona 1000 sold

97' Daytona 1000 parted out

99' TS770R sold #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location CA Posts 2 Re: Need advice, very nervous, 03' FX HO Unless your getting it for pennys on the dollar and can afford new engine, fix electrical issues it seems to be having them I'd say no. Water sitting on engine for weeks is a definite no deal.



Sent from my SM-G950U using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules