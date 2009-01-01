|
Need help
We rebuilt my 2003 Aquatrax turbo, can not get started. It will run when we spray fuel into intake, but not when trying to start normally. Motor was apart for two years. Getting codes 1, 7,8,9,42,44,46.
How bout someone close to me to work on?
I've heard of a guy called Jet Ski Dan, on 47 down by Cape May, NJ but can't find a number.
Help!!! Thanks
