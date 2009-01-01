Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need help #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2010 Location PA Age 63 Posts 68 Need help We rebuilt my 2003 Aquatrax turbo, can not get started. It will run when we spray fuel into intake, but not when trying to start normally. Motor was apart for two years. Getting codes 1, 7,8,9,42,44,46.

How bout someone close to me to work on?

I've heard of a guy called Jet Ski Dan, on 47 down by Cape May, NJ but can't find a number.



Help!!! Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) vegasphotog Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules