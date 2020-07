Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 07 fxho with blown motor #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Illinois Posts 1 07 fxho with blown motor Unfortunately I purchased one of these from an older couple. Have all the maintenance records since new. Only had 148 hrs on it when purchased. This thing is mint. Zero scratches on the hull for being this old. In my 4th hr of use I put a rod through the block Insurance wonít cover saying itís a mechanical failure so Iím on the hook for a new motor. Whatís this going to cost me?





