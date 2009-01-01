I have an 05 3d. A few years back i brought it to someone for check engine light. I was told my TPS was telling the ecm that the throttle was open when it was closed. They reprogrammed it and the machine ran good a couple times after that. Last year a CEL light cam on again. Code P0123. I printed off the service manual and check the ohms across the pins on the ecm as the manual describes. Across the 24 and 24 pin i was a little low 2200 ohms compared to 2400 ohms at idle position. The rest of the test were good. Then i check voltage at the tps connector. I get 0 on a pin 5v on another and on pin 3 were i should get 4.5 to 5 v i am only getting 3.5v. It says in the manual to change the ecm but they are expensive any suggestions before i spend that kind of cash?