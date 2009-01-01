Hi
I have had this ski since new, it has always had this problem and I have to change oil every 20hrs or so. In the manual there are very specific specs, why does it have to be s motorcycle oil? I have used original honda oil 10w30 from approx. 30hrs until now at 130hrs.

Has anyone managed to fix or improve this using a different oil and/or different viscosity? Anyone using a car oil?
Thankful for all inputs.