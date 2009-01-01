Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97 GTX 787 only start with gas off #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2005 Location Baldwin Kansas Age 31 Posts 619 97 GTX 787 only start with gas off I am working on a gtx for a guy. First thing I did was go through the carbs. Everything was in fairly good shape. I cleaned the internal fuel filters and checked the jets and needle/seat. Set low speed screws to 1 turn out. Cylinders have 150psi each (cold).



So I can sit there and crank and crank on it and itll briefly fire but no amount of throttle or choke will actually get it running. BUT if I shut the fuel valve off, itll fire and start idling. Itll rev quickly, sounds good and comes back down to idle. As soon as it starts idling higher like its running out of fuel I will turn the valve to either on or reserve. Within 10 seconds it will start getting boggy and want to die. I can keep it running with the throttle but it is very boggy and wont rev up much. Turn the fuel back off and it gets snappy and revs good. I dont understand what the problem could be other than a needle/seat being stuck wide open somehow.

