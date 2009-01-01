I am working on a gtx for a guy. First thing I did was go through the carbs. Everything was in fairly good shape. I cleaned the internal fuel filters and checked the jets and needle/seat. Set low speed screws to 1 turn out. Cylinders have 150psi each (cold).

So I can sit there and crank and crank on it and itll briefly fire but no amount of throttle or choke will actually get it running. BUT if I shut the fuel valve off, itll fire and start idling. Itll rev quickly, sounds good and comes back down to idle. As soon as it starts idling higher like its running out of fuel I will turn the valve to either on or reserve. Within 10 seconds it will start getting boggy and want to die. I can keep it running with the throttle but it is very boggy and wont rev up much. Turn the fuel back off and it gets snappy and revs good. I dont understand what the problem could be other than a needle/seat being stuck wide open somehow.