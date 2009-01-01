 stuck impeller/wear ring swollen on 650 pump
  1. Today, 07:50 PM #1
    bbar
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Coastal, NJ
    Posts
    68

    stuck impeller/wear ring swollen on 650 pump

    Hi, Read alot of old posts about this but didn't find one that covers my situation. Pump out, impeller shaft out, impeller still stuck REAL tight because of swollen wear ring. Won't budge at all. Impeller is almost new so won't abandon it. Thinking I will have to take a sawzall and start slicing the pump housing down to the impeller blades and then bending the pieces back till I can get the impeller out. Wanted to check here first to see if any other options. Thanks.
  2. Today, 08:37 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,204

    Re: stuck impeller/wear ring swollen on 650 pump

    Not sure I would use a sawzall. How long has the ski been sitting?
