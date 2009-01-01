Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: stuck impeller/wear ring swollen on 650 pump #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2018 Location Coastal, NJ Posts 68 stuck impeller/wear ring swollen on 650 pump Hi, Read alot of old posts about this but didn't find one that covers my situation. Pump out, impeller shaft out, impeller still stuck REAL tight because of swollen wear ring. Won't budge at all. Impeller is almost new so won't abandon it. Thinking I will have to take a sawzall and start slicing the pump housing down to the impeller blades and then bending the pieces back till I can get the impeller out. Wanted to check here first to see if any other options. Thanks. #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,204 Re: stuck impeller/wear ring swollen on 650 pump Not sure I would use a sawzall. How long has the ski been sitting? Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

