 Square nose lover here!
  Today, 06:24 PM
    squarenosespongepants
    squarenosespongepants is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    A Free State
    Age
    50
    Posts
    1

    Square nose lover here!

    Hello pFello shredders !

    Moved to AR and am bringing Stand up Jet Sking to NWA!

    Ive let a few rookies on my 701 limited.


    I brought it home was getting ready to go out, fired her up and classic...
    won't turn off.

    switched out throttle controls still same thing have to remove ground to kill!

    She starts right up when i hook ground to battery!

    I raced ISJBA in 2000 madi it to world finals on a 99 round nose but sold her!

    I need help!
  Today, 07:33 PM
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    47
    Posts
    10,743

    Re: Square nose lover here!

    Welcome to the site.
    Have you tried inspecting, cleaning and ohm testing the switch and circuit?

    You switched out throttle controls? WTH does that even mean and how would it be relevant?
