|
|
-
Square nose lover here!
Hello pFello shredders !
Moved to AR and am bringing Stand up Jet Sking to NWA!
Ive let a few rookies on my 701 limited.
I brought it home was getting ready to go out, fired her up and classic...
won't turn off.
switched out throttle controls still same thing have to remove ground to kill!
She starts right up when i hook ground to battery!
I raced ISJBA in 2000 madi it to world finals on a 99 round nose but sold her!
I need help!
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Square nose lover here!
Welcome to the site.
Have you tried inspecting, cleaning and ohm testing the switch and circuit?
You switched out throttle controls? WTH does that even mean and how would it be relevant?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Old man rookie
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules