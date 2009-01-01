|
2001 Kawasaki 1100 D.I. shut down won't start
well it's been a while so... almost 4 years of no issues "then" yesterday on the lake the PWC just shut down had to get towed in, checked compression was fine, oil level ok gas good , no engine codes and no warning lights nothing, the machine will turn over all day long, did check for spark (had none) and plugs were dry when i removed them from the cylinders.....dipped plugs in fuel put in cylinder turned over and (nothing)
this machine has a rebuilt engine with about 70 hours (the rebuild) never an issue in the 4 years i've owned it
could this be a dead EMM? or bad coils
just looking for a place to start any help would be great..
