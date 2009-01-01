Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx wont run #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location NV Posts 1 750sx wont run Okay so I have a 550/750 conversion with dual cdk2s, I was at the lake this weekend and took in a lot of water and my ski stopped running so I pulled the plugs blew the water out and before riding again swapped to a single cdk2 to play with tuning. I adjusted low and high to get the ski to idle and rev up smooth enough to go ride then rode it for 4 minutes before coming back to the beach to make adjustments. Well smoke was pouring out of my hood and it turns out my water inlet line from the pump came off so my ski overheated because it didn’t have any water and melted all my water lines that were touching the head pipe etc and cut my pulse line in half. I replaced all of the water lines and put a new pulse line in also swapping back to dual carbs I knew it ran on before but the ski won’t stay running. If I pour a little gas in the carbs it will run on that fuel but then die. I did notice my plugs looked a little lean after running the single carb and am wondering if new plugs could solve the problem. I checked the pulse line and it’s good, the carbs are picking up fuel and I even tested by running the in line from a cup full of gas and watched it get sucked dry. My battery also died in the process from excessive cranking and no running so I’m wondering if that could have something to do with it? Any help would be great Last edited by Zreno; Today at 11:11 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

