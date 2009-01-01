 WTB R&D or Miller Intake Manifold for 951
  Today, 10:34 AM #1
    cr2010
    cr2010 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Manhattan, KS
    Age
    28
    Posts
    39

    WTB R&D or Miller Intake Manifold for 951

    As the title says, looking for an aftermarket intake manifold for a 951 motor. Thanks
  Today, 12:29 PM #2
    josh977
    josh977 is offline
    I dream skis josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    41
    Posts
    629

    Re: WTB R&D or Miller Intake Manifold for 951

    Have 2 x 951 intake manifolds. Mesage me.

    Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
