Quit Joking Around
Even super villains need a vacation.
The Joker from Batman was spotted jet-skiing on the East River this weekend apparently taking a break from terrorizing Gotham City.
A man dressed as the comic book arch-villain, with full-on white face makeup and signature red painted smile, was pictured Sunday, skipping the waves under the Brooklyn Bridge.
Bizarrely, the cuffs of his purple coat were emblazoned with the insignia of his nemesis, Batman.
https://nypost.com/2020/07/26/joker-...he-east-river/
