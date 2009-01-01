Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: F12x no longer tops out. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location Midwest Posts 7 F12x no longer tops out. 2006 F12x with 60hrs. Always take careful care of it on and off the water.



I've only had it out on the water a couple times this summer so far. Had not gotten it up to top speed because either I had a passenger or was bulling some tubers. Nothing seemed unusual this year. It's been pulling fine. I can punch it and it takes off like it always has.



This weekend I had a short chance to be on the water myself and rip it up for a bit. It would get up to around 45mph and that's it. It was hard to figure out with my short time on the water to figure out what's going on. Either it acted like it was cavitating or the engine was just not revving up once the speeds got around 45mph. WOT and get it to 45mph, I can see the RPM dropping and rising dropping and rising.



This is the first time I have experienced this and not quite sure how to troubleshoot. The limited mode is not enabled. I looked underneath and everything is clear inside the grate and in the back of the pump. Otherwise everything seems and sounds normal idling, pulling tubers, and staying below 45ish.



