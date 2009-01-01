Tested my 92 WaveRunner 3 compression this weekend and Im getting some strange results.
Brand new engine ( Professionally rebuilt from the bottom up) the front cylinder reads 150, the rear cylinder Im getting 120...
I was getting this engine back into the hull this weekend and after I had everything connected, compression test was one of the last things I did.

Same company rebuilt my other ski (95 Raider) and Im getting 160 in both jugs.... so I dont think its an issue with the build quality.
compression gauge is a good one, I made sure the gauge was tight in the spark plug holes...

any ideas on what could cause this?