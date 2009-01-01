Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New engine, strange compression numbers..? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Manitoba Age 40 Posts 15 New engine, strange compression numbers..? Tested my 92 WaveRunner 3 compression this weekend and Im getting some strange results.

Brand new engine ( Professionally rebuilt from the bottom up) the front cylinder reads 150, the rear cylinder Im getting 120...

I was getting this engine back into the hull this weekend and after I had everything connected, compression test was one of the last things I did.



Same company rebuilt my other ski (95 Raider) and Im getting 160 in both jugs.... so I dont think its an issue with the build quality.

compression gauge is a good one, I made sure the gauge was tight in the spark plug holes...



any ideas on what could cause this? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules