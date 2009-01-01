 For sale: Two "2" titled polaris slt 700 hulls and engines and parts terre haute, in
    For sale: Two "2" titled polaris slt 700 hulls and engines and parts terre haute, in

    Ive got two Indiana titled Polaris slt 700 hulls, with almost all the original parts I believe, got both motors pulled and turn freely by hand, both jet pumps are out, one is locked up as it wont turn at all, I do have a 40 sec video of both engines turning freely by hand, asking $1000 OBO for everything Polaris slt 700 related in the pics, not looking to part out as I know it gains me more moolah by doing so but do not have the time or will, jus looking to move them onto where they can be used/parts or finished, TERRE HAUTE, IN, the only things i have done to the skis are remove the jet pumps and engines, as seen i show i bought from northern Indiana
