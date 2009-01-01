Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: yamaha VX Overheat, low pisser flow. Pipe near front of ski getting hot #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2005 Location Halifax Posts 1,207 yamaha VX Overheat, low pisser flow. Pipe near front of ski getting hot So my relatively new to me vx 2007 1100 overheat warning came on yesterday. Ski looks very well maintained, guy said he flushed it every time, and its all ocean around here. I towed it back with the motor at idle to not flood it. I took my seat off and felt the head and case, they weren't hot, and the pisser water wasn't hot, but it was only trickling..



Didn't feel the pipe at the front of the motor, but when I came home and flushed it on the hose very little would come out the pisser, and the pipe at front would get hot and warning light would come on...



So I removed the pisser hose where it connects to the pipe , and hooked up the hose there, and the pipe did not get hot, but there was no water flow out the top of the head. Where should I check without pulling the motor? IMG_0063.PNGIMG_0062.PNG

