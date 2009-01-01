First ride on wetbike!
Got a few little kinks worked out of new to me wetbike thanks to the wetbike forum guys. Saw a couple of these when I was a kid and always thought they were pretty cool. I picked up a pair for a buddy and I. This is the nicer of the two an 83. The other one is mechanically good now but is pretty sunbaked its a 78. Definitely gets a lot of WTF looks.
I fixed and rode one once. I felt like it needed a lot more power but at the same time it felt sort of unsafe as is, lol!
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
Definitely cool! I get stares on the old sharks I ride, can't imagine running 1 of those around
