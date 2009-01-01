 First ride on wetbike!
  Today, 07:42 PM
    Roverguyjoe
    Roverguyjoe is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    Florida
    Age
    38
    Posts
    5

    First ride on wetbike!

    Got a few little kinks worked out of new to me wetbike thanks to the wetbike forum guys. Saw a couple of these when I was a kid and always thought they were pretty cool. I picked up a pair for a buddy and I. This is the nicer of the two an 83. The other one is mechanically good now but is pretty sunbaked its a 78. Definitely gets a lot of WTF looks.

  Today, 08:02 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    6,137

    Re: First ride on wetbike!

    I fixed and rode one once. I felt like it needed a lot more power but at the same time it felt sort of unsafe as is, lol!
  Today, 08:57 PM
    Old man rookie
    Old man rookie is online now
    PWCToday Regular Old man rookie's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2018
    Location
    Sw missouri
    Posts
    76

    Re: First ride on wetbike!

    Definitely cool! I get stares on the old sharks I ride, can't imagine running 1 of those around
