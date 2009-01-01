Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: First ride on wetbike! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Florida Age 38 Posts 5 First ride on wetbike! Got a few little kinks worked out of new to me wetbike thanks to the wetbike forum guys. Saw a couple of these when I was a kid and always thought they were pretty cool. I picked up a pair for a buddy and I. This is the nicer of the two an 83. The other one is mechanically good now but is pretty sunbaked its a 78. Definitely gets a lot of WTF looks.



I fixed and rode one once. I felt like it needed a lot more power but at the same time it felt sort of unsafe as is, lol!



