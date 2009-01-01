Hi all,

I have a 2007 VX110, 187hrs. runs great, however over the weekend the inlet for the bilge that is on the transome plate somehow broke off. The fitting into the transome plate actually cracked. Does the vacuum on the siphon/bilge do anything other than bilge?? I have an internal electric bilge but wasn't sure if the hose did anything other than the bilge. Can I just plug the hole where the fitting broke? The picture is the fitting where the siphon hose goes through transome plate into hull. Thanks for any help!!



IMG_9467.jpg