Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 93 750SX dual carb help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location OR Age 38 Posts 2 93 750SX dual carb help Hey everyone, I've looked and looked and can't seem to find anything on my issue specifically, and tried the few things that sounded reasonable. I just bought a 1993 750sx with a dual carb swap (CDKii from a newer year I think) . I've never owned a Stand up and know absolutely nothing about carburetors. Long story short my front carb (slave carb) with no fuel pump has little to no vacuum (which as I understand it, draws fuel from the return of the rear carb) and covering it won't kill the engine the way it does with the rear cylinder. I am getting fuel through the carb in some manner because there's fuel in the front carbs return line. Compression checks 170psi on both cylinders. No apparent leaks anywhere. Spark is good for both.



I did find that the low speed screw was way out, like 2 plus turns and I re-set it to the recommended 1/2 or 3/4 turn out, I can't remember which one was which. This made no difference.



Thanks for any possible help. I'm trying to avoid pulling off the carbs and or intake until I know that's my last option.

