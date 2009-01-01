Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: how do you adjust the high/low on 97 GTX 800 while on trailer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2012 Location Buck County PA Posts 40 how do you adjust the high/low on 97 GTX 800 while on trailer 97 GTX, runs fine on trailer, idle is set to 3000 by idle screw

slight bog when increasing throttle, once in water will die as soon as you rev, and will rev a little higher if choke is pulled, but not enough to plane.

I purchased OEM carbs, but did not set the high/Low before i put them on (I am a rookie, I know big mistake). is there a way to do this on trailer, as it seems hard to get at low speed with the cab installed. any tricks or tools that could help



This GTX has been a real project, and I feel i am on the verge of getting this finally finished.

so Far i have:

installed ball valve to help with crank seal leak, cleared out all oil, and got engine started



new fuel lines, and selector,

new oem carbs from OSD

new gaskets bellow and o-rings for Rave, and thorough cleaning

just need the last bit to get this going







