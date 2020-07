Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fx1 parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2020 Location utah Age 27 Posts 1 Fx1 parts I'm looking at buying a local fx1 in my area but I'm worried it will be hard to find parts for. I know it's the same engine as a super jet so most engine parts will be fine, but how difficult will it be/expensive to get parts for this? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules