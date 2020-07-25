Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Js440/550 #1 I dream skis Join Date Oct 2014 Location pa Posts 630 Js440/550 Selling my Kawasaki js440/550. It is a 440 motor in a js550 hull with a js550 driveline. Yes it's possible, this is the second setup like this I've had/done. The ski hasn't been on the water in a few years, there is no paperwork, there will not be a HIN plate either. It's being sold for parts only. There are several aftermarket parts like: poke spring, pole spring slider, bars, fuel cap, start stop switch, stainless impeller, extended ride plate, velocity stack on the carb and a very hard to find Factory pipe and manifold.

The coolant hoses will need to be replaced as the ski was winterized before getting out away, the carb will definitely need to be done. Both cylinders are close on psi as well.



Price is OBO, at the moment I do not want to part the ski out. Selling because of lack of time and looking for a sit-down.

