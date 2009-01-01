Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: yamaha 1100 wave venture slight bog off idle #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2004 Posts 75 yamaha 1100 wave venture slight bog off idle i bought this ski with a blown engine. rebuilt engine and carbs with mikuni kits and needle and seats.set pop off at 45. high is set at 7/8 low at 1 3/8 ski has a bog off idle. stumbles a little and then runs good. did not replace fuel pump. aNd i saw return line fitting on front carb is plugged from factory? Meaning no fuel returning to tank. (have never seen this) any ideas? lean bog? Last edited by hammerdog57; Today at 08:39 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,136 Re: yamaha 1100 wave venture slight bog off idle It's not plugged. There is (or should be) a tiny hole in that return fitting. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

