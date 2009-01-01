 yamaha 1100 wave venture slight bog off idle
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 08:35 PM #1
    hammerdog57
    hammerdog57 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2004
    Posts
    75

    yamaha 1100 wave venture slight bog off idle

    i bought this ski with a blown engine. rebuilt engine and carbs with mikuni kits and needle and seats.set pop off at 45. high is set at 7/8 low at 1 3/8 ski has a bog off idle. stumbles a little and then runs good. did not replace fuel pump. aNd i saw return line fitting on front carb is plugged from factory? Meaning no fuel returning to tank. (have never seen this) any ideas? lean bog?
    Last edited by hammerdog57; Today at 08:39 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:11 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    6,136

    Re: yamaha 1100 wave venture slight bog off idle

    It's not plugged. There is (or should be) a tiny hole in that return fitting.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:55 PM #3
    hammerdog57
    hammerdog57 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2004
    Posts
    75

    Re: yamaha 1100 wave venture slight bog off idle

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    It's not plugged. There is (or should be) a tiny hole in that return fitting.
    there is no hole.(Im pretty sure) but i will look again. tank is getting pressurized.
    Last edited by hammerdog57; Today at 11:11 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. hammerdog57

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 