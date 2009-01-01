|
yamaha 1100 wave venture slight bog off idle
i bought this ski with a blown engine. rebuilt engine and carbs with mikuni kits and needle and seats.set pop off at 45. high is set at 7/8 low at 1 3/8 ski has a bog off idle. stumbles a little and then runs good. did not replace fuel pump. aNd i saw return line fitting on front carb is plugged from factory? Meaning no fuel returning to tank. (have never seen this) any ideas? lean bog?
Re: yamaha 1100 wave venture slight bog off idle
It's not plugged. There is (or should be) a tiny hole in that return fitting.
Re: yamaha 1100 wave venture slight bog off idle
there is no hole.(Im pretty sure) but i will look again. tank is getting pressurized.
