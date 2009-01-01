Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1996 hx hard restarting... am I missing anything? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2008 Location KY Age 29 Posts 200 1996 hx hard restarting... am I missing anything? On my 96 hx ive tried all the basics to remedy the issue. You can shut it off and immediately try to restart it and its hard to start when warm. I realize the compression on a 717 should be roughly 150ish im 135 on both. I would think within 15 psi would be ok, but maybe not. Here's what ive done thus far

* changed needles and seats in both carb oem mikuni and verified pop off pressure, they do hold pressure

* sbt rotary valve cover clearance is .014 which is high side but I would think it would be ok

* no blockage in relief valve for fuel tank

Runs great once it starts finally, choking it doesn't help. Starts right off the trailer when cold. Just curious if theres anything else to check before I just assume it needs a topend.

Have you tried to roll the throttle open right after it starts cranking and keep it wide open until it is running?



You should not need to use the choke after it has been running.



