1994 Kawasaki 750 SS XI I Need Help.. I got this jet ski from my mother in law who bought it brand new but it's not been used for about 5 years, Here is what I have done for repairs: Rebuilt the Keihin CDK-2 Carburetors and fuel pump with OEM Keihin rebuild kits, set popoff pressure at 28psi with the original springs, set the float arms at 1.2mm, replaced every fuel line and pulse line, new plugs and plug wires, removed oil pump and crankcase vent and blocked them off and now am running premix, new battery, replaced crank seals with OEM seals and lubed the heck out of them during installation, fresh new fuel, removed and inspected the reed valves and resealed them, the intake manifold and carbs with new gaskets, compression check are both at 135psi, low speed air/fuel mixture screws set at 3/4 High set at 1 hopefully I listed everything...



Here is what my problem is: It will start but not that good and when it does run it wants to run away, I'm talking 7,000 RPM or until I cut it off by choking it out, even pulling the lanyard doesn't want to cut it off. What is y'all's thoughts?? I need Help because I can't figure this out and I have been a Master ASE auto/Heavy Truck mechanic for 28 years. I'm at my wit's end..



