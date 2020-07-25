Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: PJS J's 550 Fresh Rebuild Backfiring through Exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Annapolis Posts 11 PJS J's 550 Fresh Rebuild Backfiring through Exhaust I just finished a rebuild on a JS550 with PJS reed cylinder, head, pistons and exhaust. When firing her up for the 1st time she started briefly. Then backfired loudly through the exhaust.



This ski is full of aftermarket parts, I will list them below. I'm looking for advice with the backfiring issue as I do not want to damage the engine. The ski has a zero loss ingnition system and Jetinetics flywheel. All setting are currently as they where when I purchased the ski as far as I know. I've included pictures of the ski.



BACKGROUND: When I got the ski originally the front piston had a hole in it from detonation in front cylinder. It has signs of crankshaft seal leak after originally tearing the engine apart.





Please see pictures and parts list below. I had confirmed with several knowledgeable forum members during the rebuild to ensure the engine was rebuild properly, squish, port timing extra.



Any troubleshooting advice is welcome. Please see parts list and pictures below. Thanks.



Parts List:. PJS Reed cylinder, PJS Head, PJS Exhaust, welded crankshaft, Zero Loss Ingnition system, WSM pistons W/ no boost ports. Jetinetics Flywheel, aftermarket CDI Dyna? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Annapolis Posts 11 Re: PJS J's 550 Fresh Rebuild Backfiring through Exhaust Photos of Ski



IMG_20200725_142100.jpgIMG_20200725_142034.jpgIMG_20200725_142023.jpgIMG_20200725_142018.jpgIMG_20200725_142013.jpg

