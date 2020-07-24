 Yamaha Superjet 701 Factory Dry Pipe
    Yamaha Superjet 701 Factory Dry Pipe

    The kit is including:

    - Pipe (recently sandblasted)
    - Manifold including all bolts
    - suitable carb jets (with carb adjustments on the paper by reference to the manufacturer)
    - hoses and clamps (2 pieces are missing on the pictures but they are new and included)
    - 2 rubber buffers for mounting on the head

    Price without shipping: 950,- €

    Shipping wordlwide, located in Germany, Europe.

    Some literature to the Dry Pipe:
    http://www.factorypipe.com/art_k750sxi.php
    www.factorypipe.com

    20200724_142614.jpg 20200724_142625.jpg 20200724_142646.jpg 20200724_142707.jpg 20200724_142716.jpg 20200724_142803.jpg 20200724_142820.jpg
