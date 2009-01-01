Newbie here: I just bought a new Kawasaki SX-R for my 45th birthday. The last time I rode a stand-up was my old Yamaha Superjet back in 2000. I am older and fatter now, so my choice of rough water for the first ride in twenty years may have been a bit optimistic. Still, I managed to ride for half an hour and am minimally worse for wear. I want to keep going, but have questions for you guys riding these gigantic stand-ups. 1: Mounting this thing in deep water is unpleasant. I want to buy some after market padding to give my elbows better traction. Do you have any suggestions? and 2. I want input from anyone who made a transition to the SX-R from a Superjet. This thing is so heavy to me... I want to whip it around, but it feels like a boat. Any advice?