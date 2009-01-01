 Superjet to SX-R... after 20 years
  Today, 06:13 PM
    ea500guy
    ea500guy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie ea500guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    Springfield, LA
    Age
    45
    Posts
    2

    Superjet to SX-R... after 20 years

    Newbie here: I just bought a new Kawasaki SX-R for my 45th birthday. The last time I rode a stand-up was my old Yamaha Superjet back in 2000. I am older and fatter now, so my choice of rough water for the first ride in twenty years may have been a bit optimistic. Still, I managed to ride for half an hour and am minimally worse for wear. I want to keep going, but have questions for you guys riding these gigantic stand-ups. 1: Mounting this thing in deep water is unpleasant. I want to buy some after market padding to give my elbows better traction. Do you have any suggestions? and 2. I want input from anyone who made a transition to the SX-R from a Superjet. This thing is so heavy to me... I want to whip it around, but it feels like a boat. Any advice?
  Today, 06:21 PM
    whazguude
    whazguude is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    88
    Posts
    7,348

    Re: Superjet to SX-R... after 20 years

    Are you for real?
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

  Today, 06:40 PM
    ea500guy
    ea500guy is offline
    PWCToday Newbie ea500guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Location
    Springfield, LA
    Age
    45
    Posts
    2

    Re: Superjet to SX-R... after 20 years

    Yes, I am for real. I uploaded a pic of me riding in Lake Ponchartrain as my profile photo, but it is not a great because my kid was shouting "LOOK AT THE OLD MAN!!!" while he was taking it. I used to be able to do this while intoxicated and pulling a topless hottie on a big yellow banana, but I realize that now I will be more limited in my excursions.
