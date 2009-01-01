Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1996 gtx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2007 Location Nevada Posts 7 1996 gtx Here's the background:



1996 GTX original owner. I've done all the maintenance and repairs since it was new. I rebuilt the carbs, needles and sets recently. I used the Mikuni kits. High screw closed on both, lows around 1-1.5 turns out. replaced fuel hoses years ago. Bypass fuel switch and run directly to reserve pickup. Filter is clean. Rave valves cleaned, bellows tear free. Water regulator same - no leaks either.



Here's the deal: The ski runs great on the water without the red rectifier wire connected. It will turn off if you go full throttle without it connected as I think there's too much voltage drop without the charging system active. However, when reconnected, it bogs at the usually >4k rpm range. The RPM and speed gauges do weird things (jump to near max). I've tried three aftermarket rectifiers from a couple different manufacturers with no change. They all seem to output more than 15V. I always thought the limit was 14.5. The OEM Seadoo part is unavailable. If I probe the red wire when it connected and running, it's outputting 15+ volts above idle speeds. The three fuses in the electrical box are all intact. I'm getting the impression the 15+ volts it's feeding the MPEM is causing the gauges to freak out and the engine to run poorly. The stator tests open from each yellow wire to ground and less than 1 ohm to each other. Is there a chance the stator is causing this?? I haven't pull the cover to check. The MPEM faulty?



I'm running out of ideas. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,323 Re: 1996 gtx If the output of the rectifier is more than 15.0 VDC. The rectifier is no good. You are correct about the rectifier's output voltage at about 14.5VDC at 5,500 rpm.



I use rectifiers from OSDparts.com. No problems with those units. http://osdparts.com/index.php?main_p...oducts_id=1361



Sea Doo's Dynamic Test from the shop manual is to start engine, connect meter leads to battery posts, rev engine to 5,500 rpm, and note the output voltage. Anything north of 15.00VDC is a faulty rectifier.



To conduct a Current Test, start engine, connect meter leads, rev to 5,500 rpm and note the amperage output. Depending on the battery's internal charge. You should be seeing no more than 5A at 5,500 rpm.



You could pull the stator cover and check for any metal shavings or debris in there. But you're readings indicate the all clear at the stator. You could pull it to give it a visual inspection.



I love the '96/'97 Sea Doo GTX models! They are my favorite 3-seater hull with the solid 787 power plant! Sea Doo's flagship back in the day...

