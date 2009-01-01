Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 R-12X Boost loss and underperformance #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2010 Location VA Posts 47 2005 R-12X Boost loss and underperformance I have been having a problem for several years. I very reluctantly at the end of the recall period took my well maintained 2005 R-12X ski in for the gas tank recall. As I feared I did not get the ski back in the same condition I dropped it off in. I have always taken great care of the ski and changed the oil and owned it since new. The ski would regularly make up to 6300 rpm. When I got the ski back after the gas tank recall work was done it would not make more than about 5900 rpm and the get up and go and surge feeling was not there at the low or top end. The whole throttle range feels flat with no surge. I had so many problems with the shop I did not want to bring the ski back (parts of my trailer broken or missing, bolts loose on the reassembled ski, etc.). I did not trust them to work on it. I changed the oil, the plugs, high octane gas, and inspected the connections as best I could. Nothing I did restored the performance of the ski. I brought two skis in at the same time and the second one that was done also came back lacking in performance but changing the plugs restored it to 6200 rpm. It does feel like the little boost pill is in the tube by the turbo (although all I did was feel for something hard in the tube). I have not put a boost gauge on it. Could anyone recommend a set easy to order from amazon that will be available quick to work on that and advise on how much tubing I need (is there a quick sticky on how to tube it in)? I am 100% sure the ski was in top working condition when they took it. Whatever is wrong with it is something they did wrong or broke. I cannot figure out what is causing the loss in performance. I have read it can be the boost solenoid on the engine but I can't imagine why that part would be spontaneously broken from the engine being removed and replaced (I would be willing to replace that part). I did talk to the shop but they did not appear to want to stand behind the work and suggested that maybe out of bad luck I needed a jet pump rebuild at that exact same time or something. They offered to look at it but I was not confident in their willingness to fix what they broke without surprise billing me or wasting my hours driving the skis back and forth so I didn't bring it in. I have been dealing with this for years trying to work on it here and there. It's at a lake house so I don't see it every day. It is frustrating but since it still runs up to 5900 rpm I haven't freaked out trying to fix it as it still mostly works. It's been bothering me a lot since I put all that work into keeping it nice from new and I was hoping to get it fixed. I can't enjoy riding it since I know the difference and what happened to it. I completely regret doing the recall. I do not think my ski was ever a safety issue because I always used CRC-656. I mainly did it to protect the next owner if I ever sold it. I saw a similar post where someone else had this problem but never saw the resolution. Any help is appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

