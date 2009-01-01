 Shortening pole on 91 Superjet.
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:30 PM #1
    Gumbys69
    Gumbys69 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Gumbys69's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Alberta, Canada
    Posts
    11

    Shortening pole on 91 Superjet.

    Does any one have any tricks to cutting a stock pole on a 91 Square nose? I find the bars wayyyyy too long and have heard of people cutting them down and it makes a huge difference in stability etc. Any instructions on where to cut etc would be helpful, I dont want to but a new pole. Thanks.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:17 PM #2
    fastgtfairlane
    fastgtfairlane is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fastgtfairlane's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    charlotte,nc
    Age
    37
    Posts
    3,402

    Re: Shortening pole on 91 Superjet.

    i dont think you can. people shorten the RN pole because it has 3 pieces that are held together with rivets.
    91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

    build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
    build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
    build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 