Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Shortening pole on 91 Superjet. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Alberta, Canada Posts 11 Shortening pole on 91 Superjet. Does any one have any tricks to cutting a stock pole on a 91 Square nose? I find the bars wayyyyy too long and have heard of people cutting them down and it makes a huge difference in stability etc. Any instructions on where to cut etc would be helpful, I dont want to but a new pole. Thanks. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location charlotte,nc Age 37 Posts 3,402 Re: Shortening pole on 91 Superjet. i dont think you can. people shorten the RN pole because it has 3 pieces that are held together with rivets.



91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn

