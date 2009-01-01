|
Shortening pole on 91 Superjet.
Does any one have any tricks to cutting a stock pole on a 91 Square nose? I find the bars wayyyyy too long and have heard of people cutting them down and it makes a huge difference in stability etc. Any instructions on where to cut etc would be helpful, I dont want to but a new pole. Thanks.
Re: Shortening pole on 91 Superjet.
i dont think you can. people shorten the RN pole because it has 3 pieces that are held together with rivets.
91 440; PJS Viper 7000, jetsport exhaust mani, factory full pipe, coffman waterbox,solas 17*, jetco worked 440 pump, ocean pro nozzles. shredmaster ocean rideplate and grate combo, wide tray, footholds, deep strake mod, driveshaft fill,650sx quick turn
build thread part 1: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=331343
build thread part 2: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=364872
build thread part 3: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=396154
