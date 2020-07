Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Xl1200 99 engine seized ???? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location England Age 34 Posts 4 Xl1200 99 engine seized ???? Hi all



Think my engine has finally given up .. I have taken the steering cone off then the cover for the drive shaft nut and tried to turn it over with no spark plugs in so no compression... But the thing would not budge .. the jet ski has been sat for a year after I last took it out on which it started to lose power and misfiring .. I'm in the UK and all rebuild kits are expensive for shipping or am I better dropping another engine in .. is the 1200cc the same as the ltd and the gp1200



